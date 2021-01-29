When writing longer projects, like dissertations and theses, developing productive, sustainable writing practices can be challenging. If your writing needs a kick start or you want to try out new writing practices, Graduate Writing Groups can help.

Each weekly session lasts 3 hours. The first few minutes are dedicated to goal setting. The remainder of the time is spent writing individually. At the end of each session, group leaders will help students reflect over their progress and set new goals for the next session. Interested? Apply here by Jan. 29 at 5:00pm CST.