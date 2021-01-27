As a reminder, State of Texas House Bill (HB) 3834, 86th Texas Legislature, mandates that all State agency employees complete a basic Cybersecurity Awareness training program every fiscal year. Last year was the first year the training was implemented, and the State provided the requirements a bit later in the fiscal year. Beginning this fiscal year, the cybersecurity training will be released early in the spring semester, targeting a late spring due date because of State reporting requirements. Human Resources has registered all faculty and staff to complete the training through our campus training solution, Cornerstone.

All Texas Tech employees must complete the training by March 15, 2021. If you have any questions about this training or experience any issues, please contact Human Resources Systems at 806-742-3851 or email You should have received an email from Human Resources containing the link for the training this morning, and we will begin reporting campus compliance metrics in February.If you have any questions about this training or experience any issues, please contact Human Resources Systems at 806-742-3851 or email hrs.systems@ttu.edu Posted:

1/27/2021



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

