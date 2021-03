Parent and Family Relations is sponsoring a decal design contest. This decal will be distributed to parents and family members who visit Texas Tech throughout 2021 and 2022.

Design your decal in graphics software (preferred: Vectorized Artwork in an EPS or Adobe Illustrator File) or draw a detailed sketch. Include your name, contact info, and design in PDF format. Submissions can be sent via email to parent@ttu.edu. Include your name and contact information.

Design criteria: size must be 3"h x 3"w with 1/8" bleed and the words “Red Raider Family” are the only words to be used. Colors can include the Texas Tech University primary, secondary, or complimenting colors indicated in the Identity Guidelines.

If you use the Double T logo, be sure to follow guidelines on the use of the Double T. If you use any other trademarked symbols (ie. The Masked Rider, Raider Red, a Guns Up) please note that they are subject to Athletic trademark licensing guidelines and may be altered if necessary.

Submissions are due Friday, March 19th at 5:00PM.

Winner will be notified after April 5th. The prize is a Red Raider prize pack, decals for you and your family, and your name mentioned in our newsletter and social media.