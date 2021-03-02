Looking for LGBTQIA and allied community on campus? Come participate in the Tech Gender & Sexuality Association (Tech GSA) Re-Launch Series!

Tech GSA is a student-led LGBTQIA and allies organization striving to make Texas Tech and the Lubbock community a safe and welcoming place to all students -- regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. With the support of the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement, Tech GSA is re-launching itself for the spring semester. Each Wednesday starting at 7 p.m., the Office will host activities and conversation for LGBTQIA and allied folks at Texas Tech -- with the ultimate goal of building momentum to re-register Tech GSA as an active student organization for the 2021-22 year.

This week, join us for Gayme Night! We've got queer trivia, Jackbox Party games, Among Us, and more. Feel free to bring your own virtual games as well! Furthermore, in honor of Black History Month, each week in February we will feature Black LGBTQIA figures who have left their mark on queer history.

RSVP on TechConnect or email Office administrator Stephen Chao in order to receive updates and Zoom meeting links.