Come join the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement for our final Queer Reels, Real Topics virtual screening of the semester: Cured.

Serving as an extension of the classroom, Queer Reels, Real Topics merges entertainment with education about the LGBTQIA community. Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives, making the invisible visible, and educating audiences about other folks' stories and histories. Film screenings are FREE and open to everyone in the university community. Each film will be followed by a facilitated audience conversation.

Cured will be available for 72 hours of asynchronous screening, from April 17 - 19. You can watch the film any time during those dates or join the Office in a synchronous screening and Zoom live chat starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 19. We will finish the synchronous screening with a post-film discussion on Zoom.

RSVP for Cured on TechConnect or by emailing Office administrator Stephen Chao in order to receive the link to both the film and the Zoom discussion.

About the Film

Five years in the making, Cured illuminates a pivotal yet largely unknown chapter in the struggle for LGBTQ equality: the campaign that led the American Psychiatric Association (APA) to remove homosexuality from its manual of mental illnesses. Incorporating a trove of newly unearthed archival material — much of it unseen for decades — Cured takes audiences inside this riveting narrative to chronicle the strategy and tactics that led to a crucial turning point in the movement for LGBTQ rights.