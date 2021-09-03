Please join us for a Coffee Break on Grief by TTUHSC Counseling Center's Natalie Harryman, MMFT, LMFTA.

Title: Coffee Break on Grief: Grieving Normalcy

Description: This pandemic has been physically, emotionally and socially taxing. We refer and reflect back to “normal times before the pandemic”. We long to go back to a sense of normalcy but become saddened when this dream cannot be achieved. In this coffee break conversation, participants will learn what grief is, how it manifests in people’s lives, and how to cope with it.

Biography: Natalie Harryman received her bachelor’s degree from Lubbock Christian University in 2017 and her Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Abilene Christian University in 2020. She is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist-Associate and works at the Counseling Center at TTUHSC. Natalie has over three years’ experience working with the grieving population. She volunteered bereavement services with Hospice of Lubbock from 2017 – 2019, during which most of her time was devoted to grief counseling. Natalie has been married to her husband, Sam, for four years. Together, they love to vacation to the mountains of New Mexico for camping and hiking with their beloved dog, Rosie.