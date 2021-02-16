The “R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks” series is a monthly discussion sponsored by Staff Senate's Diversity & Inclusion Committee on topics pertaining to diversity, equity, & inclusion. Join us for our next session as staff members discuss Black History Month: "Breaking the Noise: Where are we at, where are we going?"





Our panelists for this discussion include:





Dr. Carol Sumner – Vice President, Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Cory Powell – Director, Office of Institutional Diversity

Mychael "Myke" A. Solis-Wheeler - Compliance Coordinator, Accounting Services





Register for the discussion today at https://bit.ly/Feb2021REDTalk





Zoom link will be sent day of the event.