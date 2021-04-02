Proposal Assistance Program is now accepting applications!

The Office of Research & Innovation has launched the Proposal Assistance Program. Apply for research seed or proposal resubmission funding today.

The purpose of this funding program is to help faculty increase research productivity and proposal submissions. These grants will focus on initiating new lines of research (Research Seed Funding) or resubmissions of previously declined proposals (Proposal Resubmission). Each of these opportunities is intended to assist faculty who have exhausted their departmental, college, and start-up funding, but need a small amount of support to increase the competitiveness of an extramural proposal. Preference will be given to proposals submitted to competitive awards through federal agencies, but all proposals will be considered.

Application submission deadline is 4/15/2021 for funding expenditures during Fall 2021.

Specific questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu

Apply at: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1833370



