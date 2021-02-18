The McNair Scholars Program is a great opportunity for those who are interested in research and attending graduate school/obtaining a Ph.D. after graduation. We prepare our scholars for being successful in graduate school by providing the following: working with a faculty mentor in your field, a paid 8-week summer research internship, research and conference travel funding, graduate school visits, free GRE prep, and creating and completing scholarly work.

To be eligible for the McNair Scholars Program, you must be:

An undergraduate with sophomore or junior status – (Class of 2023 or 2024)

An U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident

A member of at least one of the following groups:

A historically underrepresented racial/ethnic group in higher education



AND a low-income background First-generation college student (neither custodial parent has a Bachelor's degree)

Applications for the program are due March 28, 2021!

If you would like more information or interested in applying, please check out our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/mcnair/

We will be holding information sessions on the following dates. Please email jon.crider@ttu.edu to register and receive the Zoom link.

For Students:

Monday 2/15 @ 12p

Monday 2/15 @ 5:30p

Wednesday 2/24 @ 12p

Wednesday 2/24 @ 5:30p

Monday 3/15 @ 5:30p

For Potential Faculty Mentors:

Tuesday 2/23 @ 12p

Wednesday 3/17 @ 5:30p