We are interested in assessing how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted dietary intake and food insecurity status among current students at Texas Tech University

Target Population

All Texas Tech University students 18 years old and older are eligible to participate in this study. The study focuses on this group because of the unique challenges that make University students at higher risk of food insecurity.

What would you do if you participate?

The first phase is an online survey about COVID-19 and food insecurity, which will take about 8-10 minutes to fill out. At the end of the online survey, you will be asked if you are interested in attending the focus group discussion via Zoom, which is voluntary and optional. Once you have completed and submitted the survey to the research team, your survey will be entered in a draw to win a $20 gift card. 10 of the participants will receive the $20 gift card.

If you are interested in participating in this study, please click the survey link below to read the consent form and fill out the online survey via Qualtrics.

Survey link - COVID-19 and Food insecurity survey

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is carried out by researchers from the Community Nutrition and Health Interventions (CNHI) Lab at the Nutritional Sciences Department.