The Office of Research & Innovation is virtually hosting Faculty Research Club. Two meetings will be held this spring. There will be an opportunity to participate in breakout networking sessions to provide presenters and attendees time to discuss research, possible collaborations, and share ideas.

The first spring meeting will be held Wednesday, March 3rd from 12 to 12:50 p.m. The meeting will showcase the College of Education’s research related to COVID-19. RSVP here.

The second spring meeting will be held Wednesday, April 28th from 3 to 3:50 p.m. Drs. Lisa Garner-Santa, Michael San Francisco, Karin Ardon-Dryer, and Emily Bailey will be presenting their research related to wind instruments and COVID-19. RSVP here.

Questions may be sent to Moriah Gonzales-Herrera.