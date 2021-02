Blackboard Learn Services will perform critical maintenance on TTU Blackboard Learn, Friday, February 5, 3:00 AM – 3:30 AM (CST). The maintenance will optimize our current TTU Blackboard Learn environment, so that we can ensure robust services for TTU faculty, staff, and students. During this thirty-minute window, Blackboard Learn will be not be available. Should you experience any issues outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

2/3/2021



Originator:

ITTS Systems



Email:

itts.systems@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support





