We are seeking college students to participate in a National Institute of Health funded study, which seeks to understand brain mechanisms of reducing polysubstance use such as alcohol, tobacco or cannabis using a novel body-mind training.

You will be invited for visits at TTU campus to complete:

1. Questionnaires, interviews and urine sampling for qualifying the study

2. Ten sessions of training lasting about 60 minutes each

The study is expected to take no more than 15 hours. Your participation is voluntary and your responses are completely confidential. Please contact Julia at jushull@ttu.edu or Winson at winson.yang@ttu.edu to participate while slots are still available.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University