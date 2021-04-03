TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Come find out about all the “FREE” stuff you are already paying for!

The TEXAS TECHSPO is your one-stop shop for information about all on-campus resources: from financial aid to student activities to academic resources to health & wellness and everything in between.

The Techspo has the insider exclusive on how to get the most from the fees you pay. This is your opportunity to ask questions and get the scoop on all the perks and resources available to you – right here on campus!

There will be giveaways…including FREE T-SHIRTS while supplies last! BONUS!

Find out more information about our in-person event and virtual ways to learn on our website!!

Posted:
2/12/2021

Originator:
Jess Sanchez

Email:
Jess.Sanchez@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/4/2021

Location:
Frazier Alumni Pavilion

