Enter to win RISE’s Healthy Relationship Contest! The applications/form open Monday 2/15 and deadline for submissions is Friday 2/19 5:00pm. At least one member of your healthy relationship “team” must be a TTU student, faculty, or staff member.



There are TWO categories for this contest – Romantic and Friendship



There will be a winning team in each category that will be announced via RISE social media Wednesday March 3rd!

Form Submission Link: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/464029

Event Link: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/6780534

Have any questions? Email Kelsey.lueck@ttu.edu or rise@ttu.edu