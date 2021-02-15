Paid Research Participants Needed:

The Department of Computer Science and Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seek participants for an online (no face-to-face contact) study on how people perceive interactions within a social setting. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Participants will be asked to access a website and use Zoom video calling for this study. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.

Participants will receive $12 for up to 30 minutes of their time.

For more information or to volunteer, please email keith.s.jones@ttu.edu



