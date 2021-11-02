We are seeking paid participants for an in-person study on how people learn new categories. We are recruiting adults from the ages of 18-45 to participate in the neuroimaging study.

All participants must be right-handed, speak English fluently, be safe to enter a magnetic resonance imaging environment, and not have any diagnosed neurological disorders.

Participants will visit the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute for 1.5 hours for the study. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment. Research participation is completely confidential.

Participants will receive $30 for their participation.

For more information or to sign up, email caprockscience@gmail.com. Questions or concerns can also be directed to the CAPROCK Lab’s Director, Tyler Davis (email: tyler.h.davis@ttu.edu; phone: (806) 834-4854).

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.