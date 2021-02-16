TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join Staff Senate for R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks Webinar
The “R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks” series is a monthly discussion sponsored by Staff Senate's Diversity & Inclusion Committee on topics pertaining to diversity, equity, & inclusion. Join us for our next session as staff members discuss Black History Month: "Breaking the Noise: Where are we at, where are we going?"

Our panelists for this discussion include:

Dr. Carol Sumner – Vice President, Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Cory Powell – Director, Office of Institutional Diversity 
Mychael "Myke" A. Solis-Wheeler - Compliance Coordinator, Accounting Services 
Nefertiti Beck, Director, Student Intersectional Leadership Council (SILC)


Register for the discussion today at https://bit.ly/Feb2021REDTalk 



Zoom link will be sent day of the event. 
Posted:
2/15/2021

Originator:
Sandra Addo

Email:
sandra.addo@ttu.edu

Department:
Ag Sciences and Natural Resources

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/16/2021

Location:
Zoom Webinar

