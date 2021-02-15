TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LOOKING FOR AN INTERESTING, PRACTICAL ELECTIVE COURSE? NEED HELP WITH ADULTING?
FCSE 3350: Special Topics-Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life is open for registration (CRN 72945).  This course will run ALL summer! Topics: responsible choices in life and relationships, problem solving techniques, coping with stress, overall wellness, employment skills, clothing maintenance, healthy food choices, basic meal preparation, preparing taxes, using a budget, and other immediately applicable skills for real life!  For more information, contact Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu.
2/15/2021

Ashlee Murden

ashlee.murden@ttu.edu

FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences


