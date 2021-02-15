The TTU IT Division invites you to attend this week’s ShortCourses. These 2-hr courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. All ShortCourses will be held via Zoom.
ShortCourses offered this week:
- Excel—2/15/2021 @ 10:00AM
- SAS Enterprise Guide I—2/15/2021 @ 2:00PM
- SPSS I—2/16/2021 @ 4:00PM
- SAS II—2/17/2021 @ 4:00PM
- Outlook—2/18/2021 @ 10:00AM
For additional information and registration, please visit itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses or contact us at iteducation@ttu.edu.