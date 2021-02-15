The TTU IT Division invites you to attend this week’s ShortCourses. These 2-hr courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. All ShortCourses will be held via Zoom.

ShortCourses offered this week:

Excel —2/15/2021 @ 10:00AM

SAS Enterprise Guide I —2/15/2021 @ 2:00PM

SPSS I —2/16/2021 @ 4:00PM

SAS II —2/17/2021 @ 4:00PM

Outlook—2/18/2021 @ 10:00AM

For additional information and registration, please visit itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses or contact us at iteducation@ttu.edu.