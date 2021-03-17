The University Libraries’ User Experience unit is interested in how you use your Library. We're looking for people to participate in our research projects such as focus groups, usability studies, and surveys. Due to the difficult circumstances caused by the pandemic, we aren’t asking people passing through the library building to assist us with our evaluations. Instead, we're adapting our work by inviting volunteers to offer their time and perspective from a distance.



Here's an opportunity to share your feedback. If you want us to notify you next time we announce a call for participants, please provide your contact information at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/user-experience/participate.php.



Providing your contact information means that you’ll receive email invitations from the Libraries to join user feedback studies a few times each semester. It usually takes between 10-45 minutes of your time to participate. You’re under no obligation to accept invitations to participate in a study. You may sign up for our participant pool at any time—we’re accepting volunteers on an ongoing basis.



This activity is related to evaluations for internal purposes and is considered a non-research activity not subject to review by the IRB. For more information, you may contact Kimberly Vardeman at libraries.ux@ttu.edu.



The University Libraries are always looking for ways to improve our resources and services. Thank you in advance for your help.