TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Upcoming Spring Learning Series via Zoom!

The Spring Learning Series are sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate in partnership with different offices across campus. All Spring Learning Series will be done via Zoom.


Get To or Got To – Choosing to Love Life (or not!) by Dr. Gary Schwantz

March 4th from 1:15pm-2:30pm.


Managing Our Inner World by Dr. Martin Binks

April 8th from 1:15pm-2:30pm.


Personal Financial Planning by Dr. John Salter

May 6th from 1:15pm-2:30pm


Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Spring Learning Series" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu
Posted:
3/2/2021

Originator:
MaClay Buie

Email:
MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


Categories