The Spring Learning Series are sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate in partnership with different offices across campus. All Spring Learning Series will be done via Zoom.





Get To or Got To – Choosing to Love Life (or not!) by Dr. Gary Schwantz



March 4th from 1:15pm-2:30pm.





Managing Our Inner World by Dr. Martin Binks



April 8th from 1:15pm-2:30pm.





Personal Financial Planning by Dr. John Salter

May 6th from 1:15pm-2:30pm





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Spring Learning Series" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu