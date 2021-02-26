



We are seeking your participation in a research project to test training effects using non-invasive brain stimulation in college students. The study will help us learn the potential mechanisms of brain stimulation training and its effects in attention, self-control, performance and behavior. Non-invasive brain stimulation such as TMS and tDCS have been approved by FDA and widely used in many thousands of research institutions, hospitals, and community services. You will be compensated $250 (in the form of a check or cash) after completion of the study.





What would I do if I participate?

The laboratory visits will take place in the English building, TTU campus. We will schedule you for brain stimulation appointments via email or call.





· About 60 min. for an introduction to the study

· You will answer some questions about things that have to do with your safety and about your body/mind states. This will take about 30 minutes.

· You will be seated comfortably in a chair where you will receive non-invasive electroencephalography (EEG) is recording and stimulation via a handy EEG cap. This will take about 50 min.

· Ten 60 min brain stimulation visits along with two 60 min lab visits to fill out follow-up measures

· The total study is expected to take no more than 15 hours of your time.





Can I quit if I become uncomfortable?

Your participation is completely voluntary, and you can choose to end the session at any time without penalty. While you will not receive the full incentive if you do not complete the study, you will receive a prorated incentive based on the time of task completed.





How are you protecting privacy?

Any information gathered for our study will remain confidential, and published reports will not mention individuals. Your file will be given a code number that will be used for identification, rather than a name. Only staff members working on this project have access, which will be used strictly for research purposes. Use of any substances will also remain confidential between the participant and researchers.

I have some questions about this study. Who can I ask?

If you have any questions about the research, please call or write to Dr. Yi-Yuan Tang at yiyuan.tang@ttu.edu; 806-742-3711. If you have any questions about your rights as a participant, or in the event of a research- related problem or concern, please contact TTU Human Research Protection at 806-742-2064.

To become a participant in this study, please contact Isabel Meza at isameza@ttu.edu or Winson Yang at Winson.Yang@ttu.edu while slots are still available. Please make your email subject header [BrainStim] in order to prioritize your email.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University