Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – Bart J. Wilson — March 23

The Property Species: Yours, Mine, and the Human Mind

The Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University welcomes Bart J. Wilson, Donald P. Kennedy Endowed Chair in Economics and Law at Chapman University, to present an FMI Public Speaker Series lecture titled, ‘The Property Species: Yours, Mine, and the Human Mind.’

The lecture will take place on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 6:00 - 7:00 PM (CST) on the Texas Tech University campus in the International Cultural Center (ICC) Auditorium (601 Indiana Ave).

Register for In-Person Attendance: IN-PERSON REGISTRATION

Event Parking will be available in the Visitor Lot to the north of the ICC. Overflow parking is available at the TTU Museum located to the north of the ICC Visitor Lot.

Watch Event Live Online: EVENT LIVESTREAM

* Registration not required to view livestream. *



About the Program

What is property, and why does our species have it? Bart J. Wilson explores how humans acquire, perceive, and know the custom of property, and why this might be relevant to understanding how property works in the twenty-first century.

Arguing that neither the sciences nor the humanities synthesizes a full account of property, Dr. Wilson offers a cross-disciplinary compromise that is sure to be controversial: Property is a universal and uniquely human custom.

Join us for this event as Dr. Wilson delivers a public lecture based on his recently published book, The Property Species: Mine, Yours, and the Human Mind (August 2020) in which he explains why people claim things as "Mine!", and what that means for our humanity.

About the Speaker

Bart J. Wilson is the Donald P. Kennedy Endowed Chair in Economics and Law at Chapman University where he is a member of the Economic Science Institute and Director of the Smith Institute for Political Economy and Philosophy.

His research uses experimental economics to study the human propensity to truck, barter, and exchange, and he builds virtual worlds to explore how communities mitigate, or fail to mitigate, conflict that would destroy prosperity. He is currently working on a semantic analysis of the economic principles in Adam Smith's Wealth of Nations. Another of his research programs compares decision making in humans, apes, and monkeys.

Dr. Wilson is the author of the 2020 Oxford University Press book The Property Species: Mine, Yours, and the Human Mind and co-author of the 2019 book Humanomics: Moral Sentiments and the Wealth of Nations for the Twenty-First Century published by Cambridge University Press.

*This program is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public. Advance registration, social distancing, and face masks will be required to attend in person. *

For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.