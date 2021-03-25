World Got You Feeling Burnt Out? by Dr. Amanda Wheeler

When

Thursday, March 25th, 2-3pm

Where

ZOOM

More information

This year has been one for the history books! It’s also left people feeling a little (a LOT) burnt out in all areas of their life: work, home, life! This session will focus on strategies you can use to help you feel a little more relaxed and a little less stressed. We’ll also discuss creating your own personalized self-care/stress-relief plan!

Dr. Amanda Wheeler is currently an Assistant Director at the Student Counseling Center. She has worked at the SCC for 11 years, but has been with TTU (as a student and/or employee) for 20! She enjoys speaking about overall mental health issues and concerns to students, faculty, and staff.

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "World Got You Feeling Burnt Out?" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu