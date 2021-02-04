Caregivers of children aged 3-5:
Want more information on our study?
Texas Tech University
Department of Psychological Sciences
Principal Investigator: Adam T. Schmidt, Ph.D.
· We are interested in learning more about preschool-aged children’s
o Thoughts
o Feelings
o Behaviors
o Body mass index (BMI)
o Sleep
· We also want to better understand the impact of various caregiver factors on their preschool child’s functioning
· We will do this by asking parent participants to complete brief psychological assessments during a two-hour long session at the TTU Psychology Clinic, which will include $50 compensation for participation.
· During this session, we will also work with children to complete brief neurological and psychological assessments, in addition to measuring their BMI.
· Afterward, we will ask the child to wear an actigraph for one week following the first session to assess their sleep.
· A researcher will collect this equipment approximately seven days later and will provide $50 compensation via gift card.
Participation is voluntary and confidential.
Interested?
Call or text us at: (806) 464-0098 OR
Email us at: prydelabTTU@gmail.com
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.