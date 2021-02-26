Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:
All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.*
- round-trip transportation
- monthly room and board stipend
- health coverage
Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.
Online Info Sessions
- March 2 at 1:00 PM
- March 11 at 10:00 AM
- March 22 at 2:00 PM
- April 1 at 11:00 AM
To register for an online info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu.