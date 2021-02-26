Fulbright U.S. Student Program - Funding to go abroad!

round-trip transportation

monthly room and board stipend

health coverage All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.*



Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.

Online Info Sessions March 2 at 1:00 PM

March 11 at 10:00 AM

March 22 at 2:00 PM

April 1 at 11:00 AM To register for an online info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu . For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.

Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes: Posted:

2/26/2021



Originator:

WENDOLI L Flores



Email:

wendoli.flores@ttu.edu



Department:

Honors College





