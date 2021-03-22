Tuesday, March 23 - 7 p.m.

Toni Jensen will read from her memoir, "Carry." Jensen teaches in the MFA programs at the University of Arkansas and the Institute of American Indian Arts. She is a 2020 recipient of a Creative Writing Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, and her work has been published in Orion, Catapult and Ecotone.



To register, email spsow.swco@ttu.edu or click here.



The virtual event is sponsored by the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, the Honors College and Livable Futures.