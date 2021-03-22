Have you worked with an undergraduate researcher that deserves recognition for all their hard work and dedication? If so, please nominate your student for the 2021 TTU Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award. Nominees must currently be enrolled at TTU/TTU HSC, an undergraduate student, and presently or recently completed an undergraduate research project. Closing Date: 11:59 PM, March 31, 2021 Outstanding Faculty Mentor nomination form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPEXZF5RSDF5Ln-44qufCwtRUOTE2WlBBM1lGUVE4T09XOU1WR1FQRjkzSCQlQCN0PWcu