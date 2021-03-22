TTU HomeTechAnnounce

2021 TTU OUTSTANDING UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCHER NOMINATIONS
2021 TTU OUTSTANDING UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCHER NOMINATIONS

Have you worked with an undergraduate researcher that deserves recognition for all their hard work and dedication? If so, please nominate your student for the 2021 TTU Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award. Nominees must currently be enrolled at TTU/TTU HSC, an undergraduate student, and presently or recently completed an undergraduate research project.

 

Closing Date: 11:59 PM, March 31, 2021

Outstanding Faculty Mentor nomination form:

 https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPEXZF5RSDF5Ln-44qufCwtRUOTE2WlBBM1lGUVE4T09XOU1WR1FQRjkzSCQlQCN0PWcu

 
Posted:
3/22/2021

Originator:
Ryan M Bain

Email:
Ryan.M.Bain@ttu.edu

Department:
TrUE


