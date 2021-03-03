TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Pop-Up Pantry Distribution
SGA, Raider Red's Food Pantry, and the Office of the Dean of Students are collaborating with the South Plains Food Bank to bring FREE boxes of food for the first 150 people! This will take place today, starting at 4:30 pm CT, in the parking lot of the United Supermarket Arena.  There ONLY 150 boxes, so it is based on first-come-first-serve basis. Everyone is eligible to pick up a box of food! See you there!

Posted:
3/3/2021

Originator:
Charles Ramey

Email:
charles.ramey@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 3/3/2021

Location:
United Supermarket Arena

