There ONLY 150 boxes, so it is based on first-come-first-serve basis. Everyone is eligible to pick up a box of food! See you there! SGA, Raider Red's Food Pantry, and the Office of the Dean of Students are collaborating with the South Plains Food Bank to bring FREE boxes of food for the first 150 people! This will take place today, starting at 4:30 pm CT, in the parking lot of the United Supermarket Arena., so it is based on first-come-first-serve basis. Everyone is eligible to pick up a box of food! See you there!

Posted:

3/3/2021



Originator:

Charles Ramey



Email:

charles.ramey@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 3/3/2021



Location:

United Supermarket Arena



Categories

Student Organization

