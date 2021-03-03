|
SGA, Raider Red's Food Pantry, and the Office of the Dean of Students are collaborating with the South Plains Food Bank to bring FREE boxes of food for the first 150 people! This will take place today, starting at 4:30 pm CT, in the parking lot of the United Supermarket Arena. There ONLY 150 boxes, so it is based on first-come-first-serve basis. Everyone is eligible to pick up a box of food! See you there!
3/3/2021
Charles Ramey
charles.ramey@ttu.edu
Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 3/3/2021
United Supermarket Arena
