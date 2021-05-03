Dr. Stephen Fife of the TTU Couple, Marriage, and Family Therapy Program is asking for your help with his research on the process of healing that individuals and couples go through following infidelity. The study consists of a 45-60 minute confidential interview by phone or secure video (Zoom). Interview questions will focus on the participant’s experience with healing, not the experience of infidelity in their relationship. To participate, individuals/couples must be over the age of 18, have experienced infidelity in their committed relationship, are still with their partner, and have experienced some healing from infidelity. Each participant will receive a $20.00 gift card from Amazon.com. Please contact Dr. Stephen Fife at stephen.fife@ttu.edu if you are interested.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.