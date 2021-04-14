“Monuments of the World: 11 X 14 Works on Paper”

Call for Entries

Monuments are timeless and universal. They hold meaning as historical symbols that help societies remember their past and create a cultural identity. Artists of all levels are invited to submit works on paper reflecting the world monument theme of this exhibit. Eligible mediums include drawing, painting, printmaking, collage, and photography.

Eligibility: Open to all artists, both amateur and professional

Application Deadline: April 14, 2021

On Display: May – June, 2021 in the galleries of the TTU International Cultural Center.

For more information: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/monuments_of_the_world.php.

Questions: Jan Stogner, Assistant Director of International Art and Culture - jan.stogner@ttu.edu / (806) 742-3667