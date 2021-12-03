Making Connections: Race, Pain, and Wellness. Althea Murphy-Price in conversation with Shin Ye Kim and Danielle East

March 12, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 PM. Click Here to Register for the link.

The panelists will talk about the intersection of Althea' Murphy-Price's artistic practice, racial disparities in pain communication and healing through community art activities. Althea Murphy-Price is associate professor of art at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Murphy-Price's art practice is inspired by the social implication of beauty and its relationship to female identity, women and culture. She explores topics of real and false, decoration, and imitation in two and three dimensional working methods, using traditional and non-conventional approaches to printmaking, and sculpture.

Shin Ye Kim, Ph.D is assistant professor of Psychological Sciences at TTU. Danielle Demetria East is a Lubbock artist and social activist and serves as executive director of the East Lubbock Art House. The panel will be moderated by Sangmi Yoo, professor of Printmaking at School of Art.



For more information about the Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speakers' Series - go to Landmark Arts.



Landmark Arts Exhibitions and Speaker Programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock.