In this workshop collaboration with RISE and the TLPDC, join us to learn how to create empathy in learning environments through a focus on student well-being and mental health. This presentation will discuss how to support student well-being when planning instruction, making small shifts in instructional design and delivery to improve student outcomes and the overall promotion of well-being in the classroom.
3/10/2021
Esmeralda Aguilera
Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu
N/A
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 3/11/2021
Location:
Zoom
