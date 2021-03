Are you looking for COVID PPE?

The Texas Tech University Central Warehouse is fully stocked with 450 count wipe buckets featuring a new disinfectant chemical for surface disinfecting as well as 3-ply and KN95 masks, nitrile and latex gloves from X-Small to XX-Large, and more.

Items will be delivered through the university mail. You can order these items quickly and conveniently through Techbuy.

http://techbuy.ttu.edu/