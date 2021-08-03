TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Planting Success Event - FREE Succulent
Flowers, like our personal goals, sometimes don't survive through the Spring. Visit our Academic Life Coaches and Peer Success Coaches at Urbanovsky Park on March 8th, 2-4 pm to learn more about how Life Coaching can help you keep your Spring semester goals on track. 

Get a FREE succulent and paint your flower pot with the Peer Success Coaches. There's still time to "plant success" for the Spring semester. We'll help!

Follow us on social media @ttusuccess to see updates about the Planting Success Event. 
Posted:
3/4/2021

Originator:
Maggie Gilchrest

Email:
maggie.j.gilchrest@ttu.edu

Department:
Success and Retention

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 3/8/2021

Location:
Urbanovsky Park

