On Sunday, March 7th beginning at 2:00PM, TOSM staff will be performing maintenance on the virtual server infrastructure. Maintenance is expected to be complete before 5:00AM on Monday, March 8th. No downtime is expected to occur. If you experience issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
3/5/2021
IT Help Central
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
ITHC
