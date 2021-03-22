

This graduate seminar will provide an overview of theory and research on children’s social, emotional, and psychological development from early childhood to adolescence. Our primary focus will be on the role of environmental factors (e.g., family, peer, community) in psychosocial development.







Topics will include:

•Theoretical models of psychosocial development •Interaction between biological processes and context •Risk and protective factors in psychosocial development

•Bidirectional associations between individual factors and the environment •Physiological markers of psychosocial development

