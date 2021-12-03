We are looking for undergraduate students to participate in a study about eating habits & body image of college students. You are eligible to participate if you are a student at Texas Tech University and are at least 18 years old. If you are interest in participating, complete this brief pre-screener (3 minutes): https://tinyurl.com/CHSBulPS

If you qualify, you will be contacted and provided with specifics about how to participate. For the study, we will ask you to fill out several questionnaires about your thoughts, feelings, and activities and will take approximately 1.5 hours. For participating in the study, you will be entered into a drawing with a 1 to 20 odds of being selected to obtain $40. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.