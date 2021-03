The “R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks” series is a monthly discussion sponsored by Staff Senate's Diversity & Inclusion Committee on topics pertaining to diversity, equity, & inclusion. Join us for our next session as staff members discuss Women's HERStory Month: Kicking Glass





Our panelists for this discussion include:



Kimberly Simon, Ph.D., Title IX Coordinator, President's Office Maryellen Baeza, Assistant Director, Graduate School Sarah Schwintz Ph.D., Senior Director, University Programs and Student Success Dee Nguyen, Assistant Manager, Hospitality Services, TTU Staff Senate President







Register for the discussion today at https://ttuovpr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_87mryKY8Ydbdr3U To view our past R.E.D. Talks, visit the Staff Senate YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2SF4ezjDl5KZiIGVp_d-bg





Zoom link will be sent day of the event.