The TTU IT Division, in collaboration with our strategic partner Microsoft, will be conducting a Microsoft Teams 100 training session for the TTU community. This training will help demonstrate the value of Microsoft Teams and increase the user’s knowledge and comfort level in the software. As the use of Microsoft Teams is becoming more prevalent in the TTU community, we encourage all to partake in this excellent opportunity to improve our campus-wide Teams proficiency.

Microsoft professionals and product experts will cover the following topics:

· How to create and participate in a Team

· Create and participate in meetings

· How Teams integrates with Microsoft 365

· Work more efficiently with connected apps in Teams

If you are new to using Teams, the askIT links below are included so you can install Teams and ease into using this valuable resource:

Installing Microsoft Teams:

· Windows

· Mac

· Android

· iPhone/ iPad

General overview of Microsoft Teams