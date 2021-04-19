TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Worried about a friend? Need help getting support resources?

Submit a Student of Concern Referral!

 

The Student of Concern referral can be submitted anonymously and will get you or a friend connected with support resources. 

It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and submit! 

Once received, a staff member will reach out and provide support.  


Intervention is prevention for a friend in crisis or in need of support resources.  


Submit today: SOC Referral  or call 806-742-2984 

Posted:
4/19/2021

Originator:
Sarah Cuevas

Email:
sarah.cuevas@ttu.edu

Department:
Dean of Students


