Worried about a friend? Need help getting support resources?

Submit a Student of Concern Referral! The Student of Concern referral can be submitted anonymously and will get you or a friend connected with support resources.

It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and submit! Once received, a staff member will reach out and provide support.

Intervention is prevention for a friend in crisis or in need of support resources.

Submit today: SOC Referral or call 806-742-2984 Posted:

4/28/2021



Originator:

Sarah Cuevas



Email:

sarah.cuevas@ttu.edu



Department:

Dean of Students





Categories

Departmental

