Stop by Red Raider Plaza and spin the Student Activities Board prize wheel when you fill out our student survey! We want to know which events you like and how we can keep making them better for you! You have the opportunity to win shirts, hats, power banks, mugs, water bottles and CRITTERS! Must be a TTU student to fill out our survey.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

3/15/2021



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/15/2021



Location:

Red Raider Plaza



