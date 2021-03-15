TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SAB's Spring Break Kick-Off: Red Raider Plaza
Stop by Red Raider Plaza and spin the Student Activities Board prize wheel when you fill out our student survey! We want to know which events you like and how we can keep making them better for you! You have the opportunity to win shirts, hats, power banks, mugs, water bottles and CRITTERS! Must be a TTU student to fill out our survey.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab
3/15/2021

Michelle Morris

michelle.morris@ttu.edu

N/A

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
3/15/2021

Red Raider Plaza

