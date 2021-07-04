STUDENTS
Students interested in acquiring practicum experience, internships, or even full-time employment in a non-profit organization will have the opportunity to talk with representatives and obtain valuable information about various organizations. Local Lubbock non-profit organizations will also be in attendance!
Event Details
Date: Wed., April 7th
Time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Location: Hire Red Raiders
Student registration is now open in Hire Red Raiders!
For questions or more information, please email Dominique.Massey@ttu.edu or call 806-742-2210.