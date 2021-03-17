As Texas Tech University and other institutions at all levels around the world have shifted and pivoted in the face of a global pandemic, teachers have gone the extra mile in adapting and moving to online, hybrid, and face-to-face, socially-distanced classrooms. The Teaching Academy and the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center are pleased to announce a call for nominations for the Diamond Award. Just as diamonds are formed under intense pressure, we want to recognize Texas Tech teachers who responded to the pressure of teaching during a pandemic to continue to convey their expertise and help students learn in a new way.







This award will recognize full-time tenured or tenure-track faculty, full-time professors of practice, or full-time instructors who have demonstrated innovation and a "we can do hard things" attitude over the past year. We seek to honor up to 15 individuals as positive examples and unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond with their teaching and shown compassion to and dedication of time and resources for students. We hope our campus community will help us recognize these efforts and publicly acknowledge the extra work and efforts of our colleagues.





