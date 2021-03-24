|
As part of Jaggaer's ongoing efforts to improve their product and overall user experience, Jaggaer has decided to update the current eProcurement and Invoicing modules in TechBuy. This new user experience will feel more modern, streamlined, and simplified. The Shopping, Requisition, Purchase Order, Receipts, & Invoicing features will be affected by the new user experience.
The new user experience will be rolled out to Techbuy on April 9, 2021. TechBuy Support will be hosting Microsoft Teams training for the new experiences and encourages all users to attend at least one training. If someone within your department also uses TechBuy please forward a meeting invitation to them.
The current available dates for the TechBuy New User Experience are:
March 24 3:00 - 4:00 PM
March 25 3:00 - 4:00 PM
April 1 3:00 - 4:00 PM
April 7 3:00 - 4:00 PM
April 8 3:00 - 4:00 PM
If you would like to attend any of the dates listed above, please email techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu with the date that you would like to attend and a calendar invitation will be forwarded to you.
- TechBuy Support
