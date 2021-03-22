Sylvia Flores, Coordinator of Spanish Heritage Program: cmll.spanishheritagelanguage@ttu.edu. Would you say that Spanish (the language and the culture) is an important part of who you are? If so, you may be interested in taking SPAN 2303, SPAN 2304 or SPAN 3315 in Summer 2021. All courses will be online and asynchronous. For more information, please send an email to, Coordinator of Spanish Heritage Program: cmll.spanishheritagelanguage@ttu.edu.



Posted:

3/22/2021



Originator:

Sylvia Flores



Email:

sylvia.flores@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





