Would you say that Spanish (the language and the culture) is an important part of who you are? If so, you may be interested in taking SPAN 2303, SPAN 2304 or SPAN 3315 in Summer 2021. All courses will be online and asynchronous. For more information, please send an email to Sylvia Flores, Coordinator of Spanish Heritage Program: cmll.spanishheritagelanguage@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
3/22/2021
Originator:
Sylvia Flores
Email:
sylvia.flores@ttu.edu
Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit
