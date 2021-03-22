EXTENDED DEADLINE FOR NOMINATIONS:





Criteria and nomination forms for the President’s Excellence in Gender Equity Awards can be found here and are due on April 9, 2021.

Faculty Award for Excellence in Gender Equity

Faculty nominees will be evaluated on their efforts, both within and outside of their instructional duties, to engage in activities that promote gender equity and the importance of gender equity at all academic levels. The $1,000 stipend award will be based on contributions to Texas Tech that are “beyond the call of duty” in relation to activities that advance the climate of gender equity at Tech.

Staff Award for Excellence in Gender Equity

Staff nominees will be evaluated on their efforts to engage in activities that promote gender equity at Texas Tech University. The $1,000 stipend award will be based on contributions to Texas Tech that are “beyond the call of duty” in relation to activities that advance the climate of gender equity at Tech.