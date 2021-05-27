ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Free Market Institute is now accepting applications for the fall 2021 McLane Teammates Reading Program, a one semester, non-credit, weekly undergraduate reading group. Program participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in the political economy. Participants that successfully complete the program receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The McLane Teammates Reading Program is sponsored by the Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University (TTU) and Angelo State University (ASU). The program complements similar programs at Southern Methodist University (SMU), Baylor University, and the University of Central Arkansas.

Participants will meet weekly for Socratic-style discussions that are facilitated by a university faculty member and focused on topics that address the broader themes of the program. The program sessions will take place on Tuesdays throughout the fall 2021 semester.

The theme for the fall 2021 program is Cities, Local Government, and Local Governance. Participants will explore a number of questions concerning the economics of cities and will engage in debate about the importance of cities relative to other forms of social organization. Students will read and discuss works from a variety of perspectives on this subject, and will meet up with students from other participating schools for a weekend summit at SMU in Dallas, TX.

Discussion sessions will address questions such as:

Why are some cities growing while others are shrinking?

What is the comparative viability of private alternatives to government provision of goods and services?

What is the relevance of federalism in debates about governance?

The Free Market Institute will provide each participant with a set of readings to establish a foundation for the discussions that will address the above questions, among others of importance to the program theme. Further details about the program schedule, including meeting dates, times, and schedule of readings will be provided to applicants who are invited to participate in the program.

All undergraduate students who will have a full-time enrollment status at Texas Tech University or Angelo State University during the fall 2021 semester, are eligible and encouraged to apply.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Interested students may apply at the link below:

More information about the program can be found at the following link:

Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions at 806.742.7138 or free.market@ttu.edu.